Dead soldier, driver unknown to Ebony's managers


Abeiku Santana

The managers of Ebony have denied knowledge about the driver and the soldier travelling with the 20-year-old singer during their fatal car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

It is emerging that the soldier and the driver who were involved in a fatal car crash last Thursday night along with musician Ebony were not known by her [Ebony] managers.

Also, her team has denied knowledge of the Jeep car involved in the fatal crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

“I do not know any driver, the car doesn’t belong to her… but I know the other lady who is a friend and a member of the team as well. I do not even know the military officer as well," Abeiku Santana, a member of the Ebony's management, has in an interview with Citi FM.

“As far as I know as a member of the team, about two days ago, Bullet of Rough and Smooth fame discussed with me a proposal that Ebony had brought to get her a car which we were considering.”

Meanwhile, the military is probing the dead soldier, Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu,29, who was acting as Ebony's bodyguard.

Military sources say the soldier was not deployed for bodyguard duties and as such, his mortal remains will face a military court in line with laws governing the Ghana Army.

If found guilty, his family could lose all his service benefits.

