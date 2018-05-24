Home > News > Local >

Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme dead


Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme dead

It is unclear what actually caused her death but. Her immediate family is yet to officially notify the government about her unfortunate passing and make arrangement for her funeral.

  Published:
Statsy Darko play

Statsy Darko
The death of the Deputy Chief Executive (CEO) of the Statsy Offei-Darko National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) has been reported.

Confirming her death, the Director of Communications at NEIP Joseph Oppong-Brenya said the 37-year-old on Monday, May 21, 2018 reportedly fell ill and solicited an Uber service to seek medical attention at a health facility.

Offei-Darko was the deputy to John Kumah at the Institute and she has been there for just a year.

"On arrival at the facility, she was admitted but later died", the Communications Director added.

It is unclear what actually caused her death but. Her immediate family is yet to officially notify the government about her unfortunate passing and make arrangement for her funeral.

