DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'


Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'

Police hospital report dated December 3, 2017, shows that sperm was found on the girl.

A DNA test on a 19-year-old house help who was allegedly raped by her Lebanese employer Rabih Haddad in his Airport Hills residence in Accra appears to give hope to the accused.

Police hospital report dated December 3, 2017, shows that sperm was found on the girl.

Further swabs taken for forensic laboratory test to ascertain whether the sperm was that of Rabih Haddad has turned negative.

According to reports, the result of the forensic DNA test indicates that no sperm was found on the victim.

The DNA report titled, 'The Republic vrs Rabih Haddad' Lab No. DNA 66/17, indicates that "The virginal swab cuts reacted negatively to the test of human semen. Based on the DNA analysis, the suspect Rabih Haddad, can be excluded as a contributor to the DNA profile obtained from the Exhibit."

play

 

The DNA report added: "The victim, name withheld, is the sole contributor/source of the DNA profile generated from the Exhibit."

Meanwhile, the suspect has been granted bail by an Accra High court.

Haddad was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties to be justified. 

He has been charged to deposit his passport at the registry of the court and report to the district court where the substantive case will continue.

Background

The victim in this rape and assault case, who speaks only Ewe and French, said the suspect beat her after his apparent displeasure with the coffee she had prepared for him.

The suspect, according to reports forcibly had sex with the victim around 5 pm on Saturday in the absence of his wife and other occupants of his household after subjecting her to severe beatings for resisting his demands.

The incident happened at Airport Hills residential area.

The victim narrating her ordeal after seeking medical care, the victim (name withheld) said the suspect beat her up mercilessly after she refused to accede to his demands for the second time.

He slapped her twice on the face, finally overpowered her and dragged her to his bedroom to rape her.

According to the victim who could barely turn her neck, she had been in the employment of the suspect from the month of November but was persistently harassed by him for sex anytime his wife was not at home.

She said the event was the fourth time the suspect had raped her in a total of two separate encounters.

Narrating how it happened, she said the suspect directed her to have her bath after his wife, another house-help and his children had left home.

After her shower, the suspect allegedly directed her to his kitchen, which was close to the master bedroom to prepare him coffee.

She obliged after he refused to allow her to dress properly after bathing.

On reaching the kitchen, he locked the door but her attempt to escape was not successful.

The victim said Rabih threw her out of the room after raping her twice. She bled after the act.

