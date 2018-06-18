Don’t hide behind religion and be lazy – Nana Addo to church leaders

news

President Akufo-Addo has urged church leaders to encourage their members to work, rather than depend on miracles for survival.

Addressing an international conference on entrepreneurship organised by the Methodist University College, the President said some persons in the church have used religion as an excuse to be lazy.

This, he said, is a “narrow interpretation of religion” which must neither be condoned or encouraged by church leaders.

“These days, we are in danger of getting things out of balance and allowing our lives to be taken over completely by a narrow interpretation of religion. Hard work, cleanliness and respect for the law used to be important attributes of religiosity. Hard work, the preacher men used to tell us, pays dividends.

“We were urged to give to Caesar what was Caesar’s and to God what was God’s. Miracles occurred, but they were not everyday occurrences. We were urged to work hard and that was the basis of success,” the President said.

He noted that there is the need to have a proper balance between religion and work.

According to him, many have left their businesses unattended to and have devoted too much time to religion.

“We take out a week for every funeral and expect our businesses to thrive because we invoke the name of the Almighty.

“I mention this, simply, to make the point that there is the need to keep a proper balance at all times. As it’s said in the Holy Scriptures: 'A false balance is an abomination to the Lord, but a just weight is His delight.' …We cannot and should not continue to hide behind religiosity to indulge in the habits that have characterised our attitude to work,” President Akufo-Addo added.