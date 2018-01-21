Home > News > Local >

DPR suspends petrol station in A’ Ibom for diverting product


Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, the Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Sunday.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office in Akwa Ibom has suspended  I.Z UBA Nigeria Limited petrol station, Abak, for diverting the product to an unknown destination.

Kingsley-Sundaye said the company lifted the product from the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) depot in Port Harcourt to be taken to Ikot Ekong, Abak in the state.

The company lifted 30, 000 litres of PMS from NNPC depot Port Harcourt to KM 3 Ikot Ekpene Road, Ikot Ekong, Abak, but diverted it to an unknown place on January 13.

“We have suspended the filling station until further notice,” Kingsley-Sundaye said.

The operations controller warned petroleum products dealers in the state to desist from sharp practices or face the wrath of the law.

Kingsley-Sundaye directed depot owners to stop selling petroleum products to unregistered, nonexistent or licensed outlets.

