Home > News > Local >

Driver gets 4 years jail term


Rape Driver gets 4 years jail term

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape play

Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape

(Top Class Actions)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Upper Area Court 3, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old driver, Ahamed Talib to four years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, who passed the sentence without an option of fine, also ordered Talib to pay N1,300 to the minor for compensation and medical expenses.

Mohammed said that the sentence on the one-count charge of rape would serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O.C Ocho, told the court that the case was reported in March 20 at the Bukuru Police Station by one Ahamad Isah, the victim’s grandfather.

Ocho said that the case was later transferred to the state CID.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused, a resident of Akwan Doki, Bukuru, lured the girl to his room with a pack of biscuits and N200.

Ocho said that the accused forcefully had a carnal knowledge of the girl, and in the process, she sustained injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for mercy.

According to Ocho, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Buhari: God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Kogi Government: Why we are not paying salaries regularly Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Ebola Outbreak: No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service Ebola Outbreak No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service
Fake News: No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS Fake News No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS
Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby
NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says

Recommended Videos

Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA



Top Articles

1 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
2 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injuredbullet
5 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
6 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
7 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Related Articles

Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Buhari U.S. relations excite President
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
U.S. relations excite President
Buhari U.S. relations excite President
We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year