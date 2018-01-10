Drug Addiction :  He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs

news

He started smoking cigarettes and taking alcohol at age 10.

He grew up seeing his father and his uncles smoke “so I figured it was a normal thing.”

The 28-year-old who gave his name as Nii said he proceeded to have hard drugs after 6 years of smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol.

READ ALSO: Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service

“6 or 7 years later I got weed, and then around 21 I got cocaine and ecstasy.”

He was introduced to the hard drugs by a friend he smoked cigarettes with.

“He thought you smoked cigarettes so you might just want to try weed.”

He said that he felt “pretty good” whenever he smoked weed.

He was speaking on GHOne TV on the Late Afternoon Show.

The University dropout said after getting access to the drugs he started selling to other clients which included “ministers, young people and many other people.”

“They sell drugs in a lot of places in Ghana,” he said but not anybody at all can go and buy “you have to be introduced by somebody or you have to be a certain kind of person”

Sadly, Nii could not complete his degree at the university.

READ ALSO: 31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse

“I went to the University, I was studying Maths. In my final year, I preferred drugs so I quit the university. I was also selling the drugs and getting money from soundbites and jingles I was making for certain people.”

He sold a gram for GHC 200 and “I could sell like 3 or 4 grams a day.”

At a point, he said he could not do anything without taking drugs. He decided to seek help.

This brought him to the House of St. Francis Clinic and Rehab Centre at Ashiaman in the Greater Accra region.

He has been off drugs for 4 months and said he now feels “great”.

He encouraged young people to stay away from drugs

“It’s good to try new things. It is good to explore but not every new thing is good and not every good thing is actually good. The drugs stop you from developing so don’t do drugs.”