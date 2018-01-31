DVLA, EPA, 11 others to be taken off Gov’t payroll

Home > News > Local >

The DVLA, EPA and 11 other state institutions are set to be weaned off government payroll.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Dr. Edward Kwarpong, has revealed that his outfit is on the verge on taking 13 state institutions off Government payroll.

The state institutions that are involved include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and 11 others.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Kwarpong said the move will lead to government checking its wage bill which currently absorbs about 50% of revenues collected.

“In our bid to control the wage bill, we have asked certain organizations and corporations that were set up like a commercial venture to also wean themselves off the Single Spine Salary Structure; wean themselves off government subvention and when they do that they will be allowed some space to determine their salary levels,” he said.

Edward Kwarpong

He added that the move is aimed at making sure that state institutions operate in a sustainable and profitable manner.

According to him, this will help attract the best brains into the public sector and improve productivity in state institutions.

“In that regard, you cannot compel them to come unto the Single Spine Salary Structure because they are no longer dependent on the consolidated fund, they are no longer subverted. So immediately they would want to improve on the conditions of service and attract the best of talent,” the FWSC boss asserted.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Energy Commission are also among the state companies set to be weaned off the government’s payroll.

