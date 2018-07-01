Eight-year-old boy drowns at Jachie

news

An eight (8) year old boy has drowned in River Twede at Jachie Pramso in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday evening.

A community member speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said the deceased met his untimely death while crossing the river when he was returning home from farm with his parents.

The Community members upon hearing the news organized a search party to retrieve the body but the effort proved futile.

The team is expected to resume the search for the body on Sunday.