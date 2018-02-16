Home > News > Local >

Embattled Ankaful Hospital Director fired


Mental Healthcare Embattled Ankaful Hospital Director fired

This decision was made after an emergency meeting was held today (Friday, February 16, 2018) between the Ministry and the Medical Director.

  Published:
Dr Eugene Dordoye

Dr Eugene Dordoye
The Ministry of Health has fired the Director of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Dr Eugene Dordoye after massive pressure from the staff of the facility to do so.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, Robert Cudjoe, said a new director will take over next week.

“It was at a meeting that this came out. Dr Dordorye was with us at the meeting and we all agreed that he should give way for another person to act on his behalf…As time goes on, another person will take over from him.”

The staff of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital accused Dr Dordoye of being inconsiderate and with little or no management ideas. They have threatened since last year to withdraw their services if the director is not sacked until Thursday morning when they carried out their intentions.

According to the Mr Cudjoe, the leadership of the Nurses failed to show up for the meeting.

The staff had earlier said that they will not attend the meeting because it being held in Accra. They gave the Minister and his officials a condition to hold the meeting at Ankaful before they will honour it.

“We are expecting that the Minister comes to Ankaful. We are no more going to Accra. We’ve been to Accra six times. He has never stepped foot in this facility and he is the minister for health,” the spokesperson of the group Emmanuel Ofori told Accra-based Starr FM.

