Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees :  It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil


The Vice-President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, asked that the government update Ghanaians on the Gitmo 2 since their stay in the country has elapsed.

The Vice-President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has said that it is time for the former Guantanamo Bay detainees to leave Ghana.

In a Facebook post on January 7, 2018, he asked that the government update Ghanaians on the stay of the Gitmo 2 since their stay in the country has elapsed.

“Time to return the Gitmo 2. Their time is up. Please update us before we use the courts,” the post read.

In August last year, parliament ratified an agreement to allow Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, to stay in Ghana, following a Supreme Court order.

The Court had earlier ruled that their stay in Ghana was unconstitutional without parliamentary backing.

The then John Mahama-led government decided to welcome the two Yemeni ex-detainees from the US into the country for a period of two years.

This caused a public outcry among Ghanaians. Many others expressed fear that the decision would be a threat to Ghana’s security and expose the country to attacks from religious extremists.

