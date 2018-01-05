Home > News > Local >

Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes :  Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State


Idirisu, however, said that the command was aware of the apprehension following the attacks in Benue leading to influx of people to Nasarawa State.

The Police Command in Nasarawa State said it would investigate the alleged killing of four persons in Awe and Keana local government areas as alleged by Tiv leaders in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Idirisu Kennedy,told newsmen on Thursday in Lafia that the command was not aware of the purported killings.

He said that the leaders of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) were yet to report to the Police on the alleged killing of four persons and urged them to come forward with evidence to prove their claims.

“If really anybody was killed in Awe and Keana, we expected that they should report to our Divisional Police office in those areas and not to bury them hurriedly as alleged,” Idirisu said.

He confirmed that so many people had fled from their communities due to fear of attack and were currently taking refuge in schools in Awe and Keana towns.

He said that the command had already deployed armed personnel to the affected areas to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Mr Boniface Iter, President of TIDA in the state, had told newsmen that four of their people were allegedly killed by herdsmen and so many injured in Awe and Keana local government areas of the state.

He said that the Tiv in Nasarawa State had nothing to do with the Anti-Grazing Law enforced by the Benue Government and, therefore, deserved to be treated as innocent.

On the plight of those taking refuge in schools for fear of attacks, Mr Zakari Allumaga, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Agency (NASEMA) said the agency would contact the necessary authority in order to mobilise support for them. 

