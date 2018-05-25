FG announces four days for celebration

Home > News > Local >

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(NAN)
The Federal Government has outlined a four-day activities to mark the 2018 Democracy Day, from May 25 to May 29.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the celebration would begin with the Friday (Juma’at) Prayers at the National Mosque, Central Business District, Abuja, on May 25.

He noted that the theme for this year’s celebration is: “Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development”

“Prayers will be offered for the nation and its leadership at various levels tomorrow (Friday) at the National Mosque.

“Similar prayers are to hold at the National Worship (Ecumenical) Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, on Sunday, May 27.

“Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega will be the Guest Lecturer at this year’s Democracy Day Lecture on Monday, May 28 at 10:00a.m at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.”

Ojabo said all the events are expected to draw participation from all arms and tiers of government, including past Presidents, Heads of State and traditional rulers.

Others are the Diplomatic Community and Non-State Actors, members of the National Assembly, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies of Government, Captains of Industries, and the General Public.

He noted that the Nigeria’s Democracy Day held on May 29 every year to commemorate the return of democratic governance in 1999 after long years of military rule in Nigeria.

He added that the day offers a unique opportunity to celebrate our giant strides as a nation as well as our abilities as a people to triumph over daunting challenges in our journey in nation building.

“It also presents an auspicious opportunity to celebrate the return and observance of fundamental human rights.

“With the citizens having the sole responsibility of electing their leaders through democratic processes at all tiers of government.

“On democracy day, Nigerians celebrate freedom, leadership based on the will of the people, fundamental human rights and accelerated development”, he said.

