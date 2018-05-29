Home > News > Local >

FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport


Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport play

Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport

(Information Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isoaac Adewole, has paid an unscheduled visit to Port-Health Service  at Nnamdi International Airport Abuja to ensure that screening measures are heightened at all points of entry.

A statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry said the minister made the unscheduled visit on Monday.

Akinola said the visit was part of the Minister’s effort at ensuring that screening measures were heightened and health security infrastructure was strengthened particularly at all ports of entry.

She added that the visit was also to allay the fear entertained by the public that medical teams were not on hand at points of entry to screen and monitor movement into the country.

She quoted the minister as saying that the ministry and its agencies were committed to ensuring the  safety of all Nigerians.

The minister said government was determined at ensuring that no disease including Ebola was imported into the country.

He added that Nigeria was better prepared to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases at all times.

The Airport Manager, Mr. Sanni Mahmud, said the  screening had not stopped as it was an essential element of security checks put in place to safeguard  the country from diseases afflicting other countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ramadan: Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Abayomi Shogunle: Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Democracy Day: NLC demands accountability from political office holders Democracy Day NLC demands accountability from political office holders
Campus: Ada SHS 2001 year group donates polytank to alma mater Campus Ada SHS 2001 year group donates polytank to alma mater
Young Entrepreneurs: Anas, Sarkodie, Nana Appiah & Yvonne Nelson named among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana Young Entrepreneurs Anas, Sarkodie, Nana Appiah & Yvonne Nelson named among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana
Freedom: Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for sim box fraud Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for sim box fraud

Recommended Videos

Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today
Local News: Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister Local News Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister
Counselor Lutterodt: Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job Counselor Lutterodt Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job



Top Articles

1 Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rightsbullet
2 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy...bullet
3 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villainsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
5 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing...bullet
6 Number 12 Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my pocket" –...bullet
7 National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports...bullet
8 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
9 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon:...bullet
10 Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for...bullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Democracy Day NLC demands accountability from political office holders

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement tells Ghanaians to mind their business
Video Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement tells Ghanaians to mind their business
Laboratory technicians
Agitations Lab technicians begin strike
Trotro
Fare Hikes Transportation fares haven’t been increased – GPRTU
National Identification Ghana Card registration begins today