Home > News > Local >

FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holiday


Democracy Day FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holiday

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Friday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued by Dr M. Umar the Permanent Secretary.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holiday. play

FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holiday.

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 29, as public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Friday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued by Dr M. Umar the Permanent Secretary.

Dambazau congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and pledged government’s continued dedication to entrenching democracy in the country.

He also urged all Nigerians to trust and support the government in its commitment to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy.

The Minister wished all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Police recover Gombe assembly’s Mace Police recover Gombe assembly’s Mace
In South-East: Pensioners to protest unpaid gratuities, pensions In South-East Pensioners to protest unpaid gratuities, pensions
Security: Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon: arrest one, another killed Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon: arrest one, another killed
Investigations: Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villains Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villains
Crime: Two jailed for impersonating WASSCE candidates Crime Two jailed for impersonating WASSCE candidates
Kwame Asare Obeg: A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings Kwame Asare Obeg A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
2 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
3 Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a...bullet
4 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
5 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
6 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
7 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
8 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Democracy Day FG announces four days for celebration

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Mob Justice Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman
Sexual Orientation “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP
FG announces four days for celebration
2018 Democracy Day FG announces four days for celebration