Filth, animal waste engulfs Paga crocodile pond

The popular Paga crocodile pond, located in the Upper East region, is fast deteriorating with the tourist site currently engulfed with filth and animal waste.

Joy News reports that the pond risks losing its fortunes and rich history if steps are not taken to rid the site of animal waste other filthy materials.

The Paga crocodile pond is one of the most attractive tourist sites in Ghana, with the facility attracting averagely between 400 and 500 local and foreign visitors every month.

The historic pond is famed for its friendly crocodiles, with tourists often travelling from far and near to have a glimpse of the unbelievable nature of the creatures.

However, the environment around the tourist site has been taken over by filth which is threatening the shine of the pond.

Animals can most often be found drinking from the pond, after which they indiscriminately litter the place with their waste.

Tourists who visit the facility are met with a strange and strong smell emanating from the environment.

Previously, the pond used to be guarded by a fence wall to prevent stray animals from entering, however, the fence has since been pulled down by the community.

Explaining why the fence wall had to be removed, manager and tour guide at the Paga pond, Amidu Pagape, said it is to allow for free movement of the crocodiles into the community to lay eggs.

“These crocodiles in the night walk into the community dig holes and lay their eggs. When the eggs hatch, they will now go back to the community and bring the babies into the pond, “ he told Joy News.

“At first it was fenced, but it is because of the activities of the crocodiles that is why the fence has been brought down so that they can freely move out anytime.”

Mr. Pagape added: “In the night, you can meet crocodiles crossing the street but they don’t harm anybody.”

He, however, called on the Ghana Tourism Authority to take action to help preserve the historic pond.

Visitors who visit the Paga pond usually pay GHS 7.00 for entry and GHS 10 to buy a fowl with which to lure the crocodile out of the pond.