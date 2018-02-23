Fire guts Radach Hotel in Tamale

news

The Radach Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region was gutted by fire on Thursday morning.

The fire reportedly started at around 7:am on Thursday morning as a result of power fluctuation in one of the rooms.

Valuables such as tables, air conditioner and bed in the room number 11, where the fire started, were all destroyed.

The fire was, however, prevented from spreading to other rooms of the hotel following a timely intervention by other lodged guests.

The Assistant Station Officer at the Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr. Frank Baah said the fire was caused as a result of power fluctuation.

He explained that his outfit had a distress call informing them about the situation but arrived to meet the fire already quenched.

"Upon a distress call we dispatched personnel to the scene, but upon reaching here eyewitnesses and guests around had managed to quell the fire preventing it from spreading to other rooms,” Mr. Baah stated.

He added that the public must take precaution against such occurrences, insisting it is the only way to prevent fire outbreaks.