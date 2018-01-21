Home > News > Local >

Fire kills octogenarian in Jigawa


(Daily Trust)
An 83-year-old woman, Malama Sa’adatu Isyaku, was on Saturday  killed by fire in Kwajala village of Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa.

DSP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman for the Police Command in Jigawa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the fire, which started at about 4:50 a.m, was suspected to have been caused by a burning fire wood kept by the deceased to keep her room warm.

Today the Police received report that a burning fire wood was kept inside the room of one Sa’adatu Isyaku aged 83 of Kwajala village in Dutse LGA.

“She kept the fire wood burning in order to keep the room warm.

“And as result, she was engulfed by the fire, burnt and died on the spot,” Jinjiri said.

He explained that the body was removed and taken to hospital by the Police where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

The spokesman added that the remains of the deceased were handed over to her relatives for burial.

Jinjiri warned the public against indiscriminate and careless use of fire, particularly during the harmattan.

An early morning fire had,  on Monday, destroyed 36 houses, 46 silos and killed 40 goats and sheep in Abanderi village in the same local government area.

