First Lady concerned by unprofessionalism of some health workers

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has raised concerns with the unprofessional conducts by some health workers in the country when patients visit for treatment.

According to her, it is troubling that sick citizens have to die due to the apparent lack of compassion by some health workers in the country.

She indicated that although not all health workers exhibit such negative attitudes, there is the need for more professionalism to be showed at the various hospitals and health facilities.

The First Lady was speaking at the commissioning of a Maternity Ward at the Bawjiase Health Centre in the Central Region on Tuesday.

“How do we explain the death of our own countrymen through negligence and lack of professionalism? I humbly ask that we all do our duties to save lives,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.

She urged heath workers to strive to “keep our mothers, children and the community healthy and well”.

Touching on the newly commissioned Maternity Ward at the Bawjiase Health Centre, the First Lady praised Member of Parliament for Ewutu Senya Constituency, George Andah, for spearheading such a project.

She lamented the rise in maternal and infant mortality rate in the country, saying everything must be done to reduce such deaths drastically.

“That is why Ghana needs to do everything to achieve the Sustainable Development goal three, which seeks to reduce maternal deaths, to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.

“Although Ghana is recording less maternal and infant deaths, we should all be quick to concede that we need to do better.

“Indeed we can do so through pragmatic and results-oriented measures, which will allow us to attain sustainable development goal three, sooner rather than later,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo added.