Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff


Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff

The suspects were remanded into police custody after they were formally charged the police at the Wa Circuit Court Friday.

Five persons alleged to have attacked the Upper West National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) office last Wednesday have been remanded into police custody.



They are Nuhu Suglo, Seidu Salifu, Abdullai Hakeem, Osman Jamal and Bongaamwini are to reappear in court on February 9.

They have been charged with four counts of assault, conspiracy to commit a crime, threat to harm and stealing.

The youth, reported to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), besieged the NADMO office in the Upper West region on Wednesday and caused mayhem.

They chased out the Regional Director of NADMO, Isaac Seidu, before brutally assaulting his personal aide.

The Regional Minister, Alhassan Suleiman, reportedly prevented the Police from arresting the perpetrators due to their affiliation with the ruling NPP.

He has been suspended by President Akufo-Addo for his conduct during the whole situation.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin stated that “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has suspended, with immediate effect, from office, the Minister for the Upper West Region, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, pending the outcome of the investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred at the premises of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.”

This followed a massive strike by workers of NADMO on Thursday, after which they demanded that until the suspects are arrested, they will not return to work.

