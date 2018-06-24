Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rape

news

Two young men, stationed at the ceremonial gates of the Flagstaff House have been arrested by the Legon Police for armed robbery.

According to the police, the two were arrested in connection with series of robberies at Legon last Sunday night in which they allegedly robbed and raped their victims, including a 75-year-old woman.

Issah Muniru, one of the robbers had a Flagstaff House Identification Number FSH/TEMP/18/134 and is stationed with the operations team.

Our checks indicate that, the government has already taken serious consideration of security breaches that has become one too many under the current dispensation and is currently undertaking a rigorous background checks of all casual and permanently employed personnel at the Flagstaff House.