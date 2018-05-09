Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Former Staff

news

A dismissed staff of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Julius Opuni-Asamoah has stated that the company has broken down under the management of its suspended Chief Executive Officer, Frances Essiam.

He said the actions and inactions of her has rendered the company's coffers empty with huge debts.

Essiam was engaged in a collision course with the Board Chairman of the company, Frank Boahen Agyen over the awarding of some contracts.

READ MORE: Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company

Reports indicate that she was fired after members of the board unanimously voted in favour of her suspension.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2018, a letter surfaced in the media where the Board Chairman asked Essiam to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

Parts of the letter reads: "…at the meeting of the board on the 5th of April 2018, members unanimously asked me to write to you to demand answers for the following actions of yours; in ordering the company’s old and disused machinery for sale as scraps, did you follow due process laid by law? If yes, please state the processes you followed" among others.

The dismissed staff speaking on the development at the company has called for a full scale investigation into the litany of allegations of malfeasance leveled against her.

READ ALSO: Frances Essiam denies awarding fictitious contracts

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Opuni-Asamoah said Frances Essiam's attitude has rendered the company's coffers empty.

He said "She [Frances Essiam] was always doing what we call cover up. She wasn't opening up to the stakeholders, to the Board, and the Ministry, going out projecting and painting nice pictures about the Company. Meanwhile, the Company is in a state of ramshackle."