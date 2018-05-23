FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra command, said it spotted 572 faults in 390 vehicles examined during the two-day Free Vehicle Safety Checks (FVSC), conducted by the command in Anambra.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Wednesday.

He said 183 commercial, 196 private and 11 government vehicles were inspected during the exercise.

Ajayi explained that through the FVSC programme, the Corps uses a checklist of possible vehicular faults to examine vehicles on the spot.

According to him, poor lighting systems, bad wipers and bad tyres were the most prevalent faults detected.

The Sector Commander said the checks were not meant to penalise motorists, but to advise them on the conditions of their vehicles and recommend maintenance.

He said, “We conducted safety checks on 390 vehicles under the command which is entirely free and 572 faults were detected.

Ajayi said the command had embarked on the evacuation of all broken-down vehicles and obstructions on the highways within Anambra.

He said the evacuation was to enable motorists drive under a safer environment, especially as the rainy season was close.

“We have evacuated over 10 burnt vehicles since since we commenced the decongestion exercise two days ago,” he said.