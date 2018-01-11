Gang-rape :  One more suspect involved in Bantama gang-rape arrested

news

One more suspect involved in gang raping a teenage girl at Bantama in the Ashanti region has been arrested.

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested. Four suspects are standing trial for the crime committed.

The Asokwa District Court has earlier ordered for the school records of the four boys arrested.

The ages of the gang rape suspects are currently in contention before the court as parents have reportedly refused to cooperate with the police.

The court has, therefore, issued a written order to the schools of the four to furnish it with the register and terminal reports of the suspects to ascertain their true ages.

At the court hearing on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, the five suspects were remanded again.

They are expected to reappear in court on January 17, 2018.

Background

The suspects were arrested after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) launched an investigations into the matter.

They were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama.

The police are also on the heels of the other teenagers whose identities are known but who have gone into hiding.

The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.

Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.