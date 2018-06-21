Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana more peaceful than USA and UK – Report


The report which was compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, sees Ghana ranked at 41.

  • Published:
Ghana is a more peaceful country to live in than the United States of America (USA), China and the United Kingdom (UK), according to the latest Global Peace Index.

Such a ranking puts Ghana ahead of USA and the UK, who are both ranked 57 and 121 respectively. The current ranking also means the country moved four places higher from the last rankings.

In Africa, Ghana sits in 5 when it comes to the most peaceful countries on the continent.

Mauritius (20th), Botswana (29th), Sierra Leone (35th) and Madagascar (38th) are the only African countries ranked higher than Ghana.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) report takes into account statistical factors such as murder rates and military expenditure, as well as perceptions of criminality and terrorism levels.

To this end, the lower the murder rates and criminality levels, the safer a country is regarded.

“The 2018 GPI reveals a world in which the tensions, conflicts, and crises that emerged in the past decade remain unresolved, resulting in this gradual, sustained fall in peacefulness,” says the Institute for Economics and Peace.

“Although in some instances long-running conflicts have begun to decline or at least plateau, the underlying causes of many of these conflicts have not been addressed, and the potential for violence to flare up remains very real.”

The report noted that the global level of peace has successively deteriorated over the last four years.

Between 2016 and 2017, 92 countries have deteriorated, while 71 countries have improved, the report said.

Iceland (1), New Zealand (2), Austria (3), Portugal (4) and Denmark (5) have been ranked as the most peaceful countries in the world, whiles Syria (162), Afghanistan (162), South Sudan (161), Iraq (160) and Somalia (159) are the least peaceful countries in the world.

Below is the 2018 Global Peace Index ranking:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

