Ghana ranks 5th for quality of life - Report


  • Published:
Ghana ranks 5th for quality of life
Despite insecurity and garbage within the capital city of Ghana  which have always affected its ranking on the global market, the country has been ranked 5th in Africa and 95th in the world among 168 countries for its general quality of nationality.

This is according to a report compiled by Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI) by Henley & Partners.

READ MORE: The economies of the 40 biggest US cities, ranked from worst to best

The report conducted in 2017, summarises the quality of life and opportunities for personal growth within a country of origin.

With a value of 32.1, Ghana did far better than some African countries.

Seychelles was first in Africa and 49 in the world, followed by Mauritius, South Africa and Cape Verde who 2, 3 and 4 respectively in Africa but 53, 922 and 93.

READ ALSO: Where are the jobs? - Minority questions 1m jobs claim

The other top five African countries were Botswana (6 in Africa and 96 in the world), The Gambia (7 in Africa and 103 in the world), Sierra Leone (8 in Africa 104 in the world), Senegal (9 in Africa and 106 in the world) and Togo (10 in Africa and 108 in the world).

