Ghana’s High Commission in London burgled through back door

The Ghana High Commission at the Belgrave Square in London has been allegedly burgled.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday, June 25, 2018, when the area was apparently busy.

According to a report by the Graphic Online, a middle aged man of Caribbean background took undue advantage of a motor rally in the area and burgled into the Ghana High Commission through the back door.

The burglar is reported to have entered the office complex where the kitchen is and forcibly entered the premises.

He was, however, arrested by the Police after an alarm was raised, a source close to the Ghana Mission in London said.

Information gathered indicates that the burglar engaged in a scuffle with the police and is said to have been admitted at an undisclosed hospital in London under police guard.

“It is not deemed as a suspected terrorism, but we are waiting for the police to finish their investigations,” a source noted, in quotes published by the Graphic Online.

It is unknown what led to the alleged burgling of Ghana’s High Commission in London, however, the London Metropolitan Police is currently investigating the matter.