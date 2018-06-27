Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ghana’s High Commission in London burgled through back door


Ghana’s High Commission in London burgled through back door

The incident allegedly took place on Monday, June 25, 2018, when the area was apparently busy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana High Commission at the Belgrave Square in London has been allegedly burgled.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday, June 25, 2018, when the area was apparently busy.

READ ALSO: Photos: Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school

According to a report by the Graphic Online, a middle aged man of Caribbean background took undue advantage of a motor rally in the area and burgled into the Ghana High Commission through the back door.

The burglar is reported to have entered the office complex where the kitchen is and forcibly entered the premises.

He was, however, arrested by the Police after an alarm was raised, a source close to the Ghana Mission in London said.

Information gathered indicates that the burglar engaged in a scuffle with the police and is said to have been admitted at an undisclosed hospital in London under police guard.

READ ALSO: In Accra: Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery

“It is not deemed as a suspected terrorism, but we are waiting for the police to finish their investigations,” a source noted, in quotes published by the Graphic Online.

It is unknown what led to the alleged burgling of Ghana’s High Commission in London, however, the London Metropolitan Police is currently investigating the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drug Trafficking: Ghana marks international day against drug abuse Drug Trafficking Ghana marks international day against drug abuse
Photos: Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school Photos Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school
In Canada: Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto
In Accra: Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery In Accra Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery
Stereotypes: Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William Stereotypes Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William
#62Steps: Get Educated; education is no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway #62Steps Get Educated; education is no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway

Recommended Videos

Local News: Pastor purchases $300k Rolls Royce and shows off luxurious cars Local News Pastor purchases $300k Rolls Royce and shows off luxurious cars
Local News: Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary Local News Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary
Making Ghana Proud: 3 Ghanaian youths to receive Queen Elizabeth award Making Ghana Proud 3 Ghanaian youths to receive Queen Elizabeth award



Top Articles

1 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Torontobullet
2 Stereotypes Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan Williambullet
3 Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rapebullet
4 Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to...bullet
5 In Accra Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robberybullet
6 Murder Trial Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah...bullet
7 Photos Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to...bullet
8 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
9 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football...bullet
10 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Drug Trafficking NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017
Murder Trial Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei
fda.png
Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Fight Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors