Ghanaian who invented 'water bicycle' gets full university scholarship


A statement on the Takoradi Technical University's official website said he was awarded the scholarship in order to encourage other students to chart the same path.

Frank Darko, a student of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), who invented a bicycle that is ridden on water has been awarded a full scholarship by the University.

A statement on the University’s official website said he was awarded the scholarship in order to encourage other students to chart the same path.

Mr. Darko became an internet sensation after the BBC did a short video documentary of his invented bicycle that has the ability to float on water.

The video subsequently went viral, with many Ghanaians commending him for spearheading such an innovation.

The Takoradi Technical University now has decided to award the young innovator a full scholarship following his exploits.

Vice Chancellor, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, said the decision was taken in order to “motivate Darko to undertake more innovations to solve the challenges in the Ghanaian society and the world at large”.

According to him, the University will support other students who endeavor to bring forth such innovations.

He further stated that the University has established an entrepreneurial and innovation incubation center to help tap into the talents of students who hold a passion for innovation.

He added that the University would take up the project, in collaboration with the student, to improve it in order for it to stand the test of time.

Mr. Darko conceived the idea of making a bicycle that can be ridden on water some months back, and took a year to come up with the invention.

Explaining how it all stated, the young innovator said: “I was watching a documentary some years back and I saw school children swimming across a river before going to school. So I told myself, what can I do to help these children and I started thinking. Finally I was able to come up with this idea.”

