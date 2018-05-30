Home > News > Local >

Another hilarious social media trend just started and believe you me, your sides will split.

Netizens on twitter just commenced a new hashtag #iamAnas and we just can’t deal with it.

The trend resulted from the alleged pictures of the renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas that were leaked online by Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas who has been in the news for some time now following his yet to be released film on the exposé of several people in the football fraternity.

READ ALSO:Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigation dubbed 'Number 12' seemed to have caused many much tension and controversies in the country.

One of such is the case of Kenedy Agyapong who threatened to expose the world acclaimed journalist for being corrupt and using foul means to solicit for information after his latest work led to the arrest of GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Interestingly, that has commenced annother hilarious social media trend just started and believe you me, your sides will split. Possible pictures of the yet unidentified persona with the name Anas  are being posted online and its totally laughable.

Checkout some social media reactions

