God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe

Balarabe-Abdullahi made this known on Sunday at a rally organised by a youth group known as Nasarawa State APC Youth Awareness Group.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, said President Muhammadu Buhari still remained the best presidential material for Nigeria considering his laudable achievements in the country.

Balarabe-Abdullahi made this known on Sunday at a rally organised by a youth group known as Nasarawa State APC Youth Awareness Group. The rally was organized to endorse Sen. Abdullahi Adamu’s third term bid for the Senate.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote massively for President Buhari come 2019 to enable him to complete his developmental projects for the country.

“God brought President Buhari to save the country.

”He is president for the poor and the masses. We will continue to support him to enable him succeed.’’

The speaker noted that the Nigeria future is assured with APC led government of President Buhari for embarking on projects with direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

”Everybody in the state has seen what the government of President Buhari has done which have direct impact on the lives of Nigerians and I will call for prayers and support for the president to succeed.

He called on the people of the state and Nigerians to pray for Gov. Al-makura, President Buhari and other leaders to enable them succeed in initiating people-oriented projects in the country.

“Prayer is a key to the success of every individual and government.’’

He added that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the country would go a long way towards assisting the President and other leaders in moving the country forward.

He also urged the people of Nasarawa Western Senatorial district of the state to support Sen. Adamu for a third term, adding that he had performed creditably.

According to him, Adamu has contributed positively to the development of the party and the country at large.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also urged the people of the state and Nigerians to be law-abiding for peace and progress of the country.

The speaker reiterated the assembly’s commitment to enacting laws that would have positive bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

