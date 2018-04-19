Home > News > Local >

Government’s inability to pay huge debts affecting ESPA


Zoomlion Debts owed waste service providers a major cause of Ghana’s waste challenge - ESPA President

The Environmental Services Providers Association is an umbrella body of private waste companies handling waste of various categories for Metropolitan/Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAS),

  • Published:
play The President of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s waste management challenge has been attributed to Government’s inability to pay huge debts owed sector players to enable them deliver their mandate in ensuring that waste is collected and managed effectively.

The President of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who made this revelation at an annual general meeting of the association held in Accra, disclosed that the various waste management companies despite their capacity are unable to deliver because accrued debts owed them have not been paid.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo in his state of the nation address admitted that government owes various service providers in the sanitation sector and admonished that, plans are far advanced to offset those debts.

READ ALSO: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money laundering

Dr. Agyepong disclosed that, members of ESPA have to depend on loan facilities from banks with consequential high interest rates before they can operate. “Indeed majority of us also depend on overdraft facilities for our operations with its consequential high interest rates”, he lamented.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda who spoke as a special guest at the event admitted that government owes service providers and efforts are been made to pay those debts to enable them deliver on their mandate.

play The President of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

He commended ESPA for the various research and academic engagements it has undertaken to help conduct adequate research in the waste management sector and help develop innovations that will bring lasting solutions to Ghana’s waste problem.

The Environmental Services Providers Association is an umbrella body of private waste companies handling waste of various categories for Metropolitan/Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAS), in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

READ ALSO: 5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineer

The Second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association was on the theme “Sustainable capitalization as a driving tool to improve sanitation in the sector”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money laundering Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money laundering
Crime: 5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineer Crime 5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineer
Unprotected Sex: HIV cases increase among teens in Tema Unprotected Sex HIV cases increase among teens in Tema
Photos: Damongo rape suspect given hero's welcome Photos Damongo rape suspect given hero's welcome
Homosexuality In Ghana: Don’t discriminate against homosexuals – Theresa May to Akufo-Addo, others Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t discriminate against homosexuals – Theresa May to Akufo-Addo, others
Road Safety: Ban okada now - Security firm urges Akufo-Addo Road Safety Ban okada now - Security firm urges Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Reporter defends Moesha: Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Reporter defends Moesha Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT 3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT
CNN Interview: You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne CNN Interview You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne



Top Articles

1 Photos Damongo rape suspect given hero's welcomebullet
2 Philipo AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolition exercisebullet
3 University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal...bullet
4 Crime 5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineerbullet
5 Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t discriminate against homosexuals –...bullet
6 Road Accidents President orders spot fines against road...bullet
7 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
8 Damango Rape Scandal Damango nurse who allegedly raped...bullet
9 In Central Region Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead...bullet
10 In Central Region Police arrest man for allegedly...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

File Photo
Demonstration Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt
Accident
Road Carnage 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily
In Ashanti Region Female journalist found dead in her room
Murder
In Eastern Region Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’