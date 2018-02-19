Home > News > Local >

Gov't to give Prof Allotey a state burial


RIP Gov't to give Prof Allotey a state burial

President Akufo-Addo said, "The good professor is a state asset who gained an international reputation that will impact on generations yet unborn, hence my decision to offer him a full state burial for the whole nation and the world to know the value of what we have lost."

  • Published:
Prof.-Francis-Allotey play

Prof.-Francis-Allotey
Renowned scientist and mathematician Professor Francis Allotey will be given a state burial, the government of Ghana has said.

This was announced by the Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan when he paid a courtesy call on the President alongside family members of Allotey to officially announce his death.

"The President has announced a full state burial for Professor Allotey who died after a short illness on November 2, 2017, for his dedicated and selfless service to Ghana and the world at large, on February 23, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House", Duncan said.

Professor F.K.A. Allottey, play

Professor F.K.A. Allottey,

 

Professor Allotey was the founding director of the KNUST Computer Centre before he assumed his position as the pro-vice chancellor of the university.

 In 1962, he began his PhD studies in mathematical physics at Princeton University, during which time he met and worked with many eminent scientists of the time – Robert Dicke, Val Fitch, Robert Oppenheimer, Paul A.M. Dirac and C.N. Yang. He obtained his masters’ and PhD from Princeton in 1966 and returned in the same year to take up a position as a lecturer at the Department of Mathematics at KNUST.

