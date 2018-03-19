Home > News > Local >

Govt to recruit 4,000 Police, deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras across country


Security Concerns Govt to recruit 4,000 new Police, deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras across the country

The president said his administration is committed to ensuring that the Police is adequately resourced and motivated to be an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force.

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that over 4,000 personnel will be recruited into the Police Service this year, with 8,700 CCTV cameras also deployed across all districts in the country to fight the rising rate of crime.

Speaking after commissioning the Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters, constructed by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, the President assured Ghanaians that government will do its best to better equip the Police to fight crime.

President Akufo-Addo commissioning newly-built Bekwai Police Headquarters

 

According to him, the Police will be given every needed assistance to be able to protect the lives and properties of Ghanaian citizens.

The President further stated that more Police personnel will be recruited this year, whiles also disclosing that about 8,700 CCTV cameras will soon be deployed nationwide.

“This year, we are undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations across the country to standardise the infrastructure”, the President Akufo-Addo disclosed.

“In addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, negotiations have just been completed for the rollout of Phase II of the Alpha Project, which involves the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale."

He added that “at least 1,000 new vehicles are being procured for the Police this year. Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.”

The President noted that the security of citizens is paramount to his government, promising to provide the requisite assistance to strengthen the Ghana Police Service.

His comments come on the back of the rampant robbery cases across the country. Since the turn of the year, as many as over 50 high-profile cases have been recorded with some of the victims losing their lives to the assailants.

The Police has been on the hunt to clamp down these robbers and have so far chalked some successes but have also complained about a lack of logistics in their quest to fight crime in the country.

