Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister


Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister

But the Ministry said it has been beneficial and the fare for this year’s pilgrimage to Israel remains the same as that of 2017. The fee for the trip per person was $2,700.

  Published:
Kofi Dzamesi play

Kofi Dzamesi
The Minister of Religious Affairs and Chieftaincy, Kofi Dzamesi has stated that government is prepared to aid Christians who will be going on a pilgrimage in Israel.

After the piloting of the programme last year, the Minister said the government is ready to continue with it.

Dzamesi said, "Last year this [Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs] Ministry facilitated a pilot pilgrimage to the state of Israel, which in our view was largely successful and very beneficial, confirming in the large measure the importance of pilgrimage in the life of a Christian".

However the move has angered some section of Ghanaians who called it as unnecesary.

Thus, he added “this [Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs] Ministry intends to facilitate another pilgrimage to the state of Israel but on a much broader scale and within manageable limit.”

