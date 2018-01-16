Home > News > Local >

Groove Phi Groove annual donation and outreach


NGO Groove Phi Groove holds annual donation and outreach

MedRX Limited is an organization that provides a state of the art, web solutions platforms for patients and pharmacy retailers to access medicines which are safe, quality and affordable.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Gold Coast Chapter of Groove Phi Groove Social Fellowship Incorporated, on Christmas teamed up the Pacesetters Outreach and MedRx Limited to spread the joy of the yuletide season at the Echoing Hills Village at Madina in Accra.

The organizations pooled their resources to support the shelter that is home to about 120 people; encompassing the less privileged and physically challenged in society.

play

The Pacesetters Outreach is a non-profit organization that values the safety, dignity and welfare of the deprived.

It develops and implements sustainable community-based programs that empower, protects and improve the quality of life of marginalised individuals in Accra.

play

 

MedRX Limited is an organization that provides a state of the art, web solutions platforms for patients and pharmacy retailers to access medicines which are safe, quality and affordable.

Their mobile app is connected to all pharmacies across the nation through a Pharmacy Management System which makes medicines readily accessible and highly affordable for people.

play

 

This act of generosity does not end here, and in keeping with their mantra, the organizations promise to support society as much as they can in many forms.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Agona Swedru: 12-year girl murdered in cold blood In Agona Swedru 12-year girl murdered in cold blood
Utilities: Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation: GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion
100K Saga: Millennium Excellence Foundation refuses to release bank details to Parliamentary Committee 100K Saga Millennium Excellence Foundation refuses to release bank details to Parliamentary Committee
GPRTU: Transport fares to shoot up this week GPRTU Transport fares to shoot up this week
Confusion at EC: EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair Confusion at EC EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen misbehavebullet
2 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
3 Crime Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Temabullet
4 Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave...bullet
5 In Greater Accra Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
6 Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reportsbullet
7 Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' -...bullet
9 UG Hospital Ownership We won't give our new hospital to...bullet
10 Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'bullet

Related Articles

Green Sahara Staff of NGO in Upper West Region shot dead
International Development Charity Challenges Worldwide organizes digital skills training and enterprise fair for SMEs
POWA Forum Prof Abena Oduro backs POWA to help improve women’s inclusion in Ghanaian politics
POWA Forum Lawrence Tetteh, Christine Churcher, others speak on women’s inclusion in politics at 1st POWA Forum
Pulse Infograph Here are the top 5 types of domestic violence cases in Ghana
Mental Health Four million Ghanaians are 'mad' - Mental Health Authority
Irrelevant Taxes Remove tax on sanitary pads - Activists
Royal Dutch Airlines Drunk passenger assaults Ghanaian woman on KLM flight as crew stood back
Domestic Violence DOVVSU is woefully ineffective - NGO
Social Injustice Nigerian men are more responsible than their Ghanaian counterparts

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
3 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
4 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
7 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
8 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
9 ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumptionbullet
10 UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp usebullet

Local

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Ghana's Economy Ghanaians will see transformation in 2018 – Dr Bawumia
Video Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe
Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese 'rapist' granted GH¢500,000 bail
Job Creation We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't