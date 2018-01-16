Groove Phi Groove annual donation and outreach

news

The Gold Coast Chapter of Groove Phi Groove Social Fellowship Incorporated, on Christmas teamed up the Pacesetters Outreach and MedRx Limited to spread the joy of the yuletide season at the Echoing Hills Village at Madina in Accra.

The organizations pooled their resources to support the shelter that is home to about 120 people; encompassing the less privileged and physically challenged in society.

The Pacesetters Outreach is a non-profit organization that values the safety, dignity and welfare of the deprived.

It develops and implements sustainable community-based programs that empower, protects and improve the quality of life of marginalised individuals in Accra.

MedRX Limited is an organization that provides a state of the art, web solutions platforms for patients and pharmacy retailers to access medicines which are safe, quality and affordable.

Their mobile app is connected to all pharmacies across the nation through a Pharmacy Management System which makes medicines readily accessible and highly affordable for people.

This act of generosity does not end here, and in keeping with their mantra, the organizations promise to support society as much as they can in many forms.