A non-governmental organisation has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Good Shepherd orphanage close to Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The items, donated by AiD Ghana, include drinks, washing power, water and clothes.

The executives of the charity group also socialised with the children through games such as football and playing of cards.

In addition, the group also cooked for the children and painted a classroom block used by the orphanage for lessons.