The counsel for the police officer accused of shooting a GSTS final year student to death has said his client is innocent of the charges brought against him.

Corporal Adjei Shaibu was earlier reported to have opened fire on five students when he came across them on their way to a rap concert at Shama Junction, in the Western Region.

He had allegedly accused the students of being armed robbers.

The case was called at the Takoradi District Court on Thursday and has been adjourned to January 12, 2018.

Counsel for the accused, Edmond Acquaah Arhin however told journalists that the request for adjournment was against the right of his client.

He said that “my client has told me that he did not shoot anybody, the gunshot was not from him. The police is supposed to proof that my client had a gun, shot it and the resultant shooting is what has happened. So my client tells me he did not shoot, he was not wielding a gun, he was not at that particular place at that particular time. So we are here for the prosecution to prove that indeed he did that”.

The lawyer added that he has “so many doubts” that his client committed the act.

“If the stories that we have heard in the media is anything to go by, and it is the same story that the police is going to rely on, I will be surprised. For the information that I have, the investigations I have also done, and the interrogation I have done with my client and the lady he accompanied, it will be extremely difficult for the police to prove their case.”