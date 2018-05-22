Home > News > Local >

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children


In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children play

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wife of a commissioner in Zamfara and six children have been abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday at Gurbin Bore village in the state , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

The commissioner, who confirmed the attack to newsmen in Gusau, said the abductors took away his wife and their three children, and three other relatives.
“They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them, but we have reported the matter to security agencies,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Murder Allegations: 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poison Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poison
Illegal Mining: 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted Illegal Mining 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted
Resignation: Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FM Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FM
Saint Ozwald Shoes: Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to a whole new level Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to a whole new level
Crime: 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border

Recommended Videos

Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA



Top Articles

1 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana...bullet
6 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
7 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
8 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47...bullet
9 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
10 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from...bullet

Local

100 Edo Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations