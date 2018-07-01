Pulse.com.gh logo
GWESES 2018 summit opens in Accra Wednesday


Trail-blazing women and men to be honoured at Summit and International Awards Ceremony celebrating female empowerment.

  • Published:
Leading women and men from various social, professional, academic and entrepreneurial backgrounds are gathering in Accra to dispel the myth that most women need aid.

With the theme, ‘Building and Investing in Our Capacity to Grow’, the spotlight will be put on empowered women and their amazing achievements at the Global Women Economic and Social Empowerment Summit (GWESES) which consists of an International Conference and an Awards Ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The GWESES summit is a vehicle to promote and develop initiatives that empower and encourage investment for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world with a specific focus on Africa.

The GWESES is a catalyst platform set to help realise the main priorities of the United Nations on the equality and empowerment of women and young girls. Equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes will play a major part in the 2018 dialogue.

UK based Dr Bola Olabisi, CEO of the Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GWIIN) and co-Founder of GWESES said, “While at a certain level the numbers of empowered women is rising and many are being recognised for their greatness, the complex issues of women empowerment remains.

“The need to grow women’s capacity beyond limits while creating a more inclusive society is a focus of the GWESES and I am absolutely delighted to be back in Ghana playing a vital role in ensuring that women’s successes in achieving this is properly recognised. This is vital.” 

Recipients of the GWESES Awards include international guests from various countries. Amongst them are United Kingdom’s, Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Bahamas-based Princess Dr Debbie Bartlet the Founder of the CEO Network, and Angola-based HRH Princess Eliane Hansen. Also included are a line-up of Ghana’s impressive women as well as those from neighbouring countries like Nigeria.

Ms Penelope Jones-Mensah, President of the 40 Roses Foundation and co-Founder of GWESES is keen to bring men who serve as role models and actively work for the socio-economic capacity building of women to the forefront.

Ms Jones-Mensah praised the work of US-based Dr Nelson Aluya and Sir Girmay Haile for their work in addressing healthcare education specific to women as well as HRM Togbe Afede XIV for his support for the 40 Roses Foundation. These men along with other supporters of the programme are to be honoured alongside the women at this invaluable occasion.

The GWESES serves as a follow on from previous GWIIN initiatives which includes the first of our remarkable events held in Ghana in 2005 in partnership with GEM- International Finance Corporation, the private arm of the World Bank Group, Ministry of Women (MOWAC) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ghana.

