Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs Ghanaians


I am currently not living with my children because I don’t have a place to stay. I am in deep crisis. My medications are also very expensive and I can’t afford it", she said.

  • Published:
Joyce Dzidzor play

Joyce Dzidzor
Ex-HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help her raise her three (3) kids.

She said she is having difficulty in putting her kids through school because of she is broke and her HIV/AIDS status.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah caused outrage when she admitted that she doesn't have the HIV virus a few years back. This admission infuriated people because she has been an ambassador for HIV/AIDS in Ghana for over five years.

She disclosed that she has no means to raise money to support the education of her three children as a single mother.

“I invested all my money into a barbering shop and a small food joint but people started complaining the food is infected with virus and so people shouldn’t buy from the joint. Everything has collapsed and I lost all my money,” she disclosed.

Joyce Dzidzor play

Joyce Dzidzor

 

She said she made that status u-turn because of her kids. “It looks like because I have done campaigns and my face is everywhere, it is difficult for people to even work with me. So right with my situation as a single mother with three children and no job, I am pleading with the general public to support me with money to start something to take care of my children,” she pleaded.

However, in 2016, she made a another U-turn to say she, indeed, tested positive for the virus. She had to lie about her status to protect her children from stigmatisation.

