Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has an enviable record of being the party that has successfully tried and jailed corrupt government officials while in office.

Though most of the jailed appointees belong to the opposition, that record of successfully prosecuting corrupt public officials stands unmatched.

Many of these prosecutions happened under the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kuffour from 2001-2008.

We went back into memory lane to bring you 5 public officials that unfortunately went to jail under a NPP administration.

Check them out:

1. Tsatsu Tsikata: Legal luminary and former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Tsatsu Tsikata was jailed in 2008 for 5 r causing financial loss to the state. He was said to have intentionally misapplied GH¢ 2,000 (20 million old cedis) to acquire shares in Valley Farms. Tsatsu was pardoned by President Kuffuor before he exited office.

2. Mallam Issa: The People's National Convention (PNC) member and former Minister of Youth and Sports was jailed in 2003 when monies that was in his care got missing mysteriously during a Black Stars World Cup Qualifier against Sudan in 2002. The money was $46,000.

3. Kwame Peprah: An Accra High Court sentenced former Finance Minister Kwame Peprah to 4 years in prison in 2003 for his role in the Quality Grain scandal. charged with conspiracy and causing financial loss of 20 million dollars to the State in a rice project at Aveyime in the Volta Region.

4. Dan Abodakpi: In 2007, former Member of Parliament for Keta, Dan Abodakpi was jailed 10 years. sentenced him on three counts of conspiracy, two counts of defrauding and two counts of willfully causing financial loss of $400,000 to the State.

5. Victor Selormey: The late Victor Selormey was a forer deputy Minister of Finance and was accused of conspiring with the then Minister of Trade and Industry, Dan Abodakpi to divert funds of $400,000 meant for a project. But he was sentenced in 2001 for his involvement in the Quality Grain Scandal.