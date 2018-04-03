Home > News > Local >

Here are the best tweets about Obinim's famous stickers


#ObinimStickerChallenge Here are the best tweets about Obinim’s famous stickers

  Published:
play
Leader and founder of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been in the news in recent weeks.

The pastor has been trending, with many social media users opting to state their opinions on his now famous stickers.

Obinim’s congregants believe that a sticker from the pastor could actually work wonders in the life and, as a result, most of them put these stickers on their cars and at work places.

However, many Ghanaians have also put themselves in the picture by starting the hashtag #ObinimStickerChallenge on Twitter.

In fact, many memes have been used to troll the pastor with some making sarcastic comments about the powers of the Obinim’s famous stickers.

Below are some of the best tweets from the #ObinimStickerChallenge:

 

