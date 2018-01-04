Home > News > Local >

Heroic Sacrifice :  U.S. Embassy in Ghana honours Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire


Heroic Sacrifice U.S. Embassy in Ghana honours Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire

The Embassy extended their condolences to bereaved families whose loved ones were affected in the recent fire outbreak.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The U.S Embassy in Ghana has honoured Private Emmanuel Mensah for his heroic sacrifice trying to rescue people from the burning apartment building in Bronx.

The Embassy extended their condolences to bereaved families whose loved ones were affected in the recent fire outbreak.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the Bronx apartment fire. We honor the sacrifice of Pfc. Emmanuel Mensah, who entered the burning building several times to rescue others. May he and all the victims of this tragic fire rest in peace.

READ ALSO: Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana

"Private Emmanuel Mensah was a first generation immigrant, a soldier, and a New Yorker. He gave his life rescuing his neighbors in the Bronx fire. His heroism exemplifies the best of our city. Rest in peace," New York City Mayor William DeBlasio has said.

Background of Private Emmanuel Mensah

Private Emmanuel Mensah went off to serve in the Army National Guard, but it was back home where he made the ultimate sacrifice.

play

 

Mensah died trying to rescue people from his burning apartment building last week in the Bronx, New York, in the city’s deadliest fire in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

As Mensah’s father tells it, he went back into the building twice to rescue neighbors. But he did not make it out alive.

"Private Emmanuel Mensah was a first-generation immigrant, a soldier and a New Yorker. He gave his life rescuing his neighbors in the Bronx fire. His heroism exemplifies the best of our city. Rest in peace," the mayor added.

A child playing with a kitchen stove started the fire, which quickly spread through the 29-unit building. The fire killed at least 12 people, including four children.

Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was stationed in Virginia, his father said.

READ MORE: Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies

play

 

A private first class in the New York National Guard, he had just graduated from boot camp after starting basic training in the fall, spokesman Eric Durr said. He was slated to go to advanced individual training in 2018.

He was training to be a military police officer, a role that offers a variety of potential responsibilities, from garrison law enforcement to security in the field.

This visit was his first back to the Bronx in the year since he enlisted in the National Guard, his father said. He was in the building when the fire broke out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Accra: Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu
TV Licence: Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees TV Licence Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees
Security Sounds: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief
High Unemployment: Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video] High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]
New Charge: Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee
In Ashanti Region: Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates

Recommended Videos

NPP MP: Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Education: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education



Top Articles

1 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
2 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simonsbullet
3 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
4 Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death propheciesbullet
5 In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Evebullet
6 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
7 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people...bullet
8 In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed...bullet
9 Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Regionbullet
10 In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber deadbullet

Related Articles

New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee
In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects
Development Assistance Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote
TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw
Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana
TV Licence We won't allow 'commercial broadcaster' GBC to levy us - Sam George
Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region

Top Videos

1 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university...bullet
2 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
3 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
4 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Dismissals Local airline sacks workersbullet

Local

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Development Assistance Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects