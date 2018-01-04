Heroic Sacrifice :  U.S. Embassy in Ghana honours Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire

news

The U.S Embassy in Ghana has honoured Private Emmanuel Mensah for his heroic sacrifice trying to rescue people from the burning apartment building in Bronx.

The Embassy extended their condolences to bereaved families whose loved ones were affected in the recent fire outbreak.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the Bronx apartment fire. We honor the sacrifice of Pfc. Emmanuel Mensah, who entered the burning building several times to rescue others. May he and all the victims of this tragic fire rest in peace.

"Private Emmanuel Mensah was a first generation immigrant, a soldier, and a New Yorker. He gave his life rescuing his neighbors in the Bronx fire. His heroism exemplifies the best of our city. Rest in peace," New York City Mayor William DeBlasio has said.

Background of Private Emmanuel Mensah

Private Emmanuel Mensah went off to serve in the Army National Guard, but it was back home where he made the ultimate sacrifice.

Mensah died trying to rescue people from his burning apartment building last week in the Bronx, New York, in the city’s deadliest fire in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

As Mensah’s father tells it, he went back into the building twice to rescue neighbors. But he did not make it out alive.

A child playing with a kitchen stove started the fire, which quickly spread through the 29-unit building. The fire killed at least 12 people, including four children.

Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was stationed in Virginia, his father said.

A private first class in the New York National Guard, he had just graduated from boot camp after starting basic training in the fall, spokesman Eric Durr said. He was slated to go to advanced individual training in 2018.

He was training to be a military police officer, a role that offers a variety of potential responsibilities, from garrison law enforcement to security in the field.

This visit was his first back to the Bronx in the year since he enlisted in the National Guard, his father said. He was in the building when the fire broke out.