A group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East region has expressed its anger at the president’s comments on homosexuality during an interview with Al Jazeera.

President Nana Akufo-Addo told Aljazeera that legalisation of homosexuality is bound to happen in Ghana if public opinion for its legalisation grows stronger.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s comments did not go down well with many Ghanaians, who feel that his comments suggest an endorsement of homosexuality.

A group, known as Crusaders, is also now raising its concerns over the development.

At a news conference at the NDC’s new office complex in the Bolgatanga East Constituency, the group asked Nana Akufo-Addo to “pilot” the same-sex union he recently said was bound to happen in Ghana by first tying the knot with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“He said it was bound to happen. He has intentionally said that if there is a pressure group [pushing for it], he would consider it. He should consider it. But we want to advise that the consideration should come from the Flagstaff House first. He should marry Bawumia first as a pilot project,” said Evans Dinko, one of the NDC activists present at the conference.

He continued: “What is in a man’s anus that you want which is better than a woman’s vagina? The ingredients that are in the vagina, you can’t find them in the anus; you can only find toxic waste. There are health implications. The men who practice homosexuality in America, in Europe, are now wearing pampers and diapers.”

“We strongly wish to say that God/Allah will never forgive you, Mr. President, your family and your government if you ever commit this gargantuan mistake— and that will be the end of your party in tasting power again in this country!”

The group has since called on the president to retract the statement.

“Mr. President, as a matter of urgency, you need to retract your statement to reassure Ghanaians that this evil act will never happen in Ghana. As Ghanaians, we have kept our entire country in your hands and legalizing this evil means you are toying with our lives which you claim to love so much and for which we gave you the nod at the 2016 general elections. As a matter of fact, you are bringing curses upon this country,” the group said in a press statement.

“In Islam, homosexuality is forbidden. Period. There’s no debate on the matter. The Quran al-A’raaf 7: 80-81 says, ‘Verily, you practise your lusts on men instead of women. Nay, but you are a people transgressing beyond bounds by committing great sins’.

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we want your position on President Akufo-Addo’s statement on the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana vis-à-vis the position of the Holy Quran on homosexuality. We need your answer on what the President said on Al Jazeera English,” the statement added.