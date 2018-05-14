Home > News > Local >

Ban on noise making takes effect today


Ga Festival Homowo ban on noise making takes effect today

The AMA said residents in villages and towns under Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils were affected by the ban.

  Published:
play
The ban on drumming and noise making in the capital, Accra, has begun today, Monday 14 May.

In a statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, he said during the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimised to the barest limits possible.

Homowo ban on noise making

Homowo ban on noise making

 

"The religious bodies and the traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another," the statement added.

It has therefore set guidelines in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

It stated that the positioning of loud speakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned while roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during the period.

The statement said apart from an identifiable task force which consists of AMA personnel, the Police and representatives from the traditional authorities with tags should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

play

 

READ MORE: Police arrest Evangelist for disturbing public peace

It mentioned the jurisdiction of the metropolis as northern boundary - boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region; western boundary - Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa); and eastern boundary - Osu.

The statement said residents in villages and towns under Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils were affected by the ban.

