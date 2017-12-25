Human Rights :  Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police

news

The Executive Director of Legal Assistance Network, Irene Aborchie-Nyahe has called on the Ghana Police Service to exhibit professionalism in the course of arresting suspects.

Mrs. Aborchie-Nyahe said this on the United Nations Human Right day when addressing Ghana United Associations (GUNA) members at the SSNIT Conference Hall Awudome in Accra.

The United Nations Human Right Day is observed every year on December 10.

According her, the right to human is very important and has therefore called on the Police Service to act accordingly when arresting suspects.

She stressed that the police are the first point of call when it comes to peace therefore there is the need to exhibit very high professionalism and as well as encouraged the police to treat Ghanaians with high respect when it comes to arresting people who are assumed to be criminals.

“Now don’t see the person in the act and you have rumors of stories of suspects at that stage the person is a suspect now if you don’t find anything connecting the suspect to the crime you don’t have to arrest” she said.

She noted: the police often violate the peoples right when one is reported at the police station. She added: the next step is the police to invite the person the reported person is workers and needs to asked permission from the employee before he or she can honor the police invite.

"It is the right of the citizens to do that but mostly the police will rather force suspect to report at the station violating on their right, we are going to speak again that act," she stressed .

She added that these and many are the reasons United Nations observed human right day.

It is a day set aside by the United Nations to commemorate the day on which in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the universal declaration of Human Rights.

In 1950, the Assembly passed the Assembly passed the resolution 423(v), inviting all states and interested organizations like GUNA to observe the day.

