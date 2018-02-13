Home > News > Local >

Humans and cattle drink from same stream in Atebubu


Health Hazard

The water source is an old dam that's known as TUSE. And this unfortunate situation has been necessitated by the acute water shortage in the Atebubu community.

Cattle play

Cattle
Inhabitants of Atebubu and its environs in the Brong Ahafo Region find themselves sharing the same drinking water source with cattles.

The towns Adom, Kokomaline, and Ahortor are strapped in terms of water resources that they share from the same stream as cattles.

The water source is an old dam that's known as TUSE. And this unfortunate situation has been necessitated by the acute water shortage in the Atebubu community.

play

 

Speaking t some residents of the community, Adom FM's Koofori Bonsu gathered that: “We drink water that is also drunk by animals like dogs, cattle, goats and sheep. The stream is currently serving as the main source of drinking water for a population of over 5000; the stream water is mostly very dirty, full of impurities" - said a resident.

This situation poses as a serious health threat to the people of Atebubu and the Brong Ahafo Region as a whole.

