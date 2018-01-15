Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer

The hunter identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his late 50's was found dead apparently after he mistook the farmer for a game
The hunter identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his late 50's was found dead apparently after he mistook the farmer for a game and shot him in a nearby bush.
According to reports, a resident who gave his name as Jacob said the hunter went to the bush to hunt for a game and in the process shot the farmer.
Jacob said "The hunter after noticing the movement in the bush thought it was a game and without getting closer to identify what it really was shot inside the bush. They then heard the noise of a human being screaming and when they got closer, it was the farmer.
However, the wounded farmer is receiving treatment at the Akuapem Mampong Hospital while the body of the hunter has been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.