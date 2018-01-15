Home > News > Local >

Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer


Mistaken Identity Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer

The hunter identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his late 50's was found dead apparently after he mistook the farmer for a game

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hunter (File photo) play

Hunter (File photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A hunter has committed suicide after he mistakenly killed a farmer at Aburi-Kokonoro in the Akuapem South District in the Eastern Region.

The hunter identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his late 50's was found dead apparently after he mistook the farmer for a game and shot him in a nearby bush.

READ MORE: Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash

According to reports, a resident who gave his name as Jacob said the hunter went to the bush to hunt for a game and in the process shot the farmer.

Jacob said "The hunter after noticing the movement in the bush thought it was a game and without getting closer to identify what it really was shot inside the bush. They then heard the noise of a human being screaming and when they got closer, it was the farmer.

READ ALSO: Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Tema

"The hunter afraid of the unfortunate incident then sent his son to go and inform some nearby residents to come to his aid. When the son and the people got there, the hunter had shot himself to death."

However, the wounded farmer is receiving treatment at the Akuapem Mampong Hospital while the body of the hunter has been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Video: Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe Video Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe
Rape Case: DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist' Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'
Rabih Haddad: Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail
UG Hospital Ownership: We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH UG Hospital Ownership We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH
Job Creation: We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't Job Creation We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't
UG Hospital: Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry UG Hospital Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
2 Crime Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Temabullet
3 Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reportsbullet
4 Diplomacy America has 'great respect for Africa'- US embassy...bullet
5 In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen...bullet
6 Expats Awards Cash for seat scandal: list of all the people...bullet
7 Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' -...bullet
8 Confusion Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate...bullet
9 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will walk out of...bullet

Related Articles

Gang-rape One more suspect involved in Bantama gang-rape arrested
Kumasi Academy Swine flu finally eradicated at KUMACA – Health Ministry
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Auditor General opens probe into GBC’s Internally Generated Funds
Volta Region 'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of ritual murder
Investigative Journalism Anas’ expose to make high profile persons hot this year
TV Licence No more prosecution for non-payment of TV licence fee - GBC Board
In Court Judges sack lawyers with expired license
Cosmetic Products FDA sued to overturn ban on sale of bleaching products
Road Accidents In Ghana 2,076 people perished in road accidents in 2017
Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
5 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
8 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
9 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet
10 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet

Local

Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's death
GONJA-640x430.jpg
Northern Region Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash
Charity Work Group donates to Good Shepherd Orphanage
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers