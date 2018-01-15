Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer

news

A hunter has committed suicide after he mistakenly killed a farmer at Aburi-Kokonoro in the Akuapem South District in the Eastern Region.

The hunter identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his late 50's was found dead apparently after he mistook the farmer for a game and shot him in a nearby bush.

READ MORE: Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash

According to reports, a resident who gave his name as Jacob said the hunter went to the bush to hunt for a game and in the process shot the farmer.

Jacob said "The hunter after noticing the movement in the bush thought it was a game and without getting closer to identify what it really was shot inside the bush. They then heard the noise of a human being screaming and when they got closer, it was the farmer.

READ ALSO: Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Tema

"The hunter afraid of the unfortunate incident then sent his son to go and inform some nearby residents to come to his aid. When the son and the people got there, the hunter had shot himself to death."

However, the wounded farmer is receiving treatment at the Akuapem Mampong Hospital while the body of the hunter has been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.