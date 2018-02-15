Home > News > Local >

My absence from court wasn’t deliberate - Dr Agyepong


JOSPONG Press Release Dr Agyepong is a law-abiding citizen

The absence of Dr. Agyepong from court on the date of the hearing was not deliberate, the reason being that Dr. Agyepong had no notice of the proceedings.

  Published:
play Dr Siaw Agyepong
The attention of the Jospong Group of Companies has been drawn to media publications that a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dr. Agyepong for allegedly refusing to appear before a Kumasi High Court.

The JOSPONG Group of companies hereby assures all Ghanaians that their Executive Chairman; Dr Agyepong is a law-abiding citizen who has the highest level of respect for all persons and institutions of government.

READ ALSO: We support the president’s initiatives and continue to partner government in its sanitation drive -Dr. Joseph Agyepong

The JOSPONG Group of companies further state that Dr. Agyepong holds in the highest regard, the judiciary which is entrusted with the constitutional mandate of protecting the rights of every citizen of the Republic of Ghana.

The absence of Dr. Agyepong from court on the date of the hearing was not deliberate, the reason being that Dr. Agyepong had no notice of the proceedings. The Executive Chairman of the JOSPONG Group of Companies has accordingly instructed his lawyers to vehemently contest the proceedings which, upon the advice of his lawyers have been instituted in bad faith and deliberately being given publicity only for purposes of mischief and to cause public disaffection for Dr. Agyepong.

We therefore hereby implore the public to disregard the erroneous impression that the publication sought to portray to the effect that the Executive Chairman deliberately refused to appear before the Honourable Court.

READ ALSO: Bantama gang-rape suspects heads to High Court

As a responsible citizen of the Ghana, the Executive Chairman will always avail himself for any exercise aimed at entrenching the rule of law in this nation.

We believe this is one of the numerous attempts by some people to maliciously tarnish the image of the Executive Chairman and the public should therefore reject it with the disdain it deserves.

