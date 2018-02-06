Ian Wordi appointed tourism ambassador

news

Ghanaian model, entrepreneur and actor Ian Wordi has been appointed by the Ministry of Tourism as a tourism ambassador.

Ian Wordi obviously couldn’t hide the excitement of his feat as he took to social media to announce this good news.

The top male model, Ian Wordi who is now an ambassador for tourism comes as no shock to the many that know and follow him. After making Ghana proud in the Mr. Africa International competition as the 1st runner up, he has promoted the cultural image of the country in his photo shoots always.

His industrious qualities set him aside his colleagues in the fashion industry and has won him some cool deals with mega brands like Samsung A5 series which he is a face of and also Chaka perfumes. Ian wants to remembered as a very successful individual in the arts.